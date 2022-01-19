This Ford Bronco Lookalike Could Come To India Soon!

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors has trademarked the name ‘Haval Dargo’ in India. The Haval Dargo bears a very close resemblance to the Ford Bronco SUV which is popular for its iconic style. According to the Chinese carmaker Haval, the name Dargo stands for ‘dare anywhere to go’ which gives you a hint of its capabilities. However, there is currently no news on the launch of the Dargo in India.

What is it?

Called the ‘BIG DOG’ back in China, the SUV is very similar to the Ford Bronco. The Chinese have not completely copied the design but it is very similar. The Dargo has a very rugged styling, of which at the front we can find a massive grille with a muscular front bumper that hosts round-shaped LED lights. On the side, we can see big wheel arches with chunky black cladding which makes the SUV look more muscular.

On the inside, we have a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 10.25-inch digital cluster with a multifunction steering wheel and vertical air vents. In terms of powertrain, the Dargo gets 2 options 1.5 liters and a 2.0-liter Turbo petrol engine which puts out 169BHP and 211BHP respectively. Both units get a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox with AWD and FWD options available.

Haval in India

GWM signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government in presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India. The MoU said that The company will invest $1 billion(about Rs 7600 crores) in the Talegaon plant in a phased manner and the facility will be equipped with the latest technology. The production plant along with the R&D center in Bengaluru will generate employment for over 3000 people in a phased manner. The investment will go into upgrading the current plant in Talegaon which is currently fully functional and has all the infrastructure in place.

But due to the rising tension between India and China back in 2020 Maharashtra Government has put the billion-dollar deal on hold. It is understood that in the wake of the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Maharashtra government has put on hold three recently announced Chinese investments. In June 2021 The website of GWM India started which says that its commitment to India is ‘Building on our strength and core technologies in the new energy field, we are committed to adapt and lead changes in the automotive industry and consumer habits, by reducing carbon footprints, and build a clean, green and healthy environment’.