Mahindra Boosts Product Development Of EVs In Collaboration With Dassault Systèmes

Today, Mahindra Electric announced the deployment of Dassault Systèmes’ SIMULIA family of applications to improve innovation and efficiency using a digital simulation for all existing Electric Vehicle (EV) models and the remaining Mahindra models. Mahindra Electric has successfully performed complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility of critical parts such as battery enclosures and battery management systems using Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA applications, which are powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for a realistic simulation, before shifting to the physical prototype and production phase.

Talking about the practicality of the system, this simulation system is pretty much required in the automotive industry, as compliance with industry regulations, analyzing radiated emissions on PCB and wiring harness, identifying and mitigating risks at an early stage are critical factors in the current world and checking these factors might prove to be very costly, if done physically. In the extremely dynamic electro-mobility segment in India, product innovation, improved battery range performance along with safety & reliability become key differentiators for all automotive companies. Hence, Mahindra Electric has found the perfect solution, thanks to Dassault Systemes’ SIMULIA applications.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Electric vehicles are now mainstream, from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing the EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We at Mahindra Electric have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company.”

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “We are aligned with the country’s mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of Industry Solution Experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to address each of the segments- OEMs, suppliers and start-ups in the automotive industry. The top EV makers across the world rely on our design, simulation, and manufacturing, project management tools for the development of EVs and for marketing them to consumers.”