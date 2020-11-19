Lamborghini Reveals The New Huracán STO

Automobili Lamborghini has revealed a new track-ready machine, called Lamborghini Huracán STO. Lamborghini claims it to be a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. Powering the Hurancan STO is a V10 naturally aspirated 640bhp (470 kW) engine, that produces a peak torque output of 565Nm at 6,500 rpm. With this power, the rear-wheel-drive Huracán STO delivers exhilarating acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.0 seconds and a 0-200 kmph in 9.0 seconds, with a top speed of 310 kmph.

Official statement

“The Huracán STO is the purest incarnation of Lamborghini Squadra Corse heritage, directly transferring technologies from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and drawing on the Huracán GT3 EVO’s unique accomplishment of winning three consecutive times in the Daytona 24 hours,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali. Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer added: “The Huracán STO delivers all the excitement of a beautifully balanced, lightweight and aerodynamically superior super sports car, mirroring the driving feeling and exhilaration of Super Trofeo, and perfectly set up for the world’s most demanding tracks but created for the road. The extensive technical solutions and intelligence gained from both our Super Trofeo and GT3 programs have been refined and embodied in the Huracán STO, allowing the pilot to experience the emotions of a racing driver, daily, in a road-legal Lamborghini super sports car able to take lap records.”

The Huracán STO is the result of the collaboration between Lamborghini’s R&D, Squadra Corse, and Centro Stile departments. The comprehensive aerodynamic solutions inspired by Squadra Corse racecars maximize aerodynamic performance, the most important aerodynamic features lie in the- front bonnet, fenders, and the front bumper, all of which comprise of one single component, called as the ‘cofango’, created by Lamborghini engineers combines the ‘cofano’ (hood) and ‘parafango’ (fender) including the front bumper, inspired by the Lamborghini Miura and more recent Sesto Elemento.

New air ducts on the front bonnet increase the airflow through the central radiator to improve engine cooling as well as helping generate downforce. The cofango also incorporates a new front splitter, directing airflow to the newly designed underbody of the car and to the rear diffuser.

The cofango is shaped to push the airflow on top of the front fenders, which incorporate louvers to maximize airflow exiting from the wheelhouse, reducing pressure inside and increasing the front downforce. Additionally, the side profile of the cofango directs airflow around the front wheels, reducing drag. This, combined with the shortened duct, allow a 30 percent decrease in static pressure losses.

There is also a manual aero set-up of the new rear wing that optimizes aerodynamic balance and drag resistance according to track characteristics. A single slotted wing with a double airfoil allows the front part of the airfoil to rotate into three positions to enhance the rear downforce. By reducing the gap between the front and rear airfoil, compression is increased on the upper side, upping the suction intensity and extension on the bottom of the front airfoil. The aero balance of the car can thus fluctuate by 13 percent, adapting the STO to different driving styles and conditions.

With all these adjustments, Lamborghini confidently claims that the new Huracán STO achieves the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel-drive car. The overall airflow efficiency is improved by 37 percent and a significant downforce increase of 53 percent is reached over the Huracán Performante. Furthermore, the Huracán STO uses carbon fiber in more than 75 percent of its exterior panels, benefiting from complex structures produced as a single component for increased integrity while also reducing weight via less fixing points. At a dry weight of 1,339 kg, the Huracán STO’s weight is reduced by 43 kg compared to the already lightweight Huracán Performante.

Speaking about the performance, the Huracán STO incorporates a windscreen 20 percent lighter than the Huracán Performante, features magnesium rims for the highest strength-to-weight ratio, and Bridgestone Potenza tires, available in two versions: one road-focused, the other more track-oriented. For a perfect track-day, the car is also equipped with an increased wheel track, stiffer suspension bushing, specific anti-roll bars, and Lamborghini’s MagneRide 2.0.

Inside the cockpit, the Huracan STO features a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) graphics on the touch screen, which manages the car’s functions including drive mode indicator, the LDVI system, tire pressures, and brake temperatures. A fully connected telemetry system allows pilots driving their Huracán STO on racetracks to monitor and record their performance and to analyze the data via the Lamborghini UNICA app.

Just like other Lamborghinis, owners of the Huracán STO can also fully personalize both the exterior and interior of their race car-on-the-road, via a rich Ad Personam personalization program, with various paint and trim combinations as well as race-style vinyls. The first production-spec model of the new Lamborghini Huracán STO will be available by spring 2021.