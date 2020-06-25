KTM Unveils 2021 EXC Enduro Range Bikes

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM has a reputation for making all-out motocross and enduro motorcycles that handle the dirt well and its 2021 KTM EXC range seems to be no exception. Touted as one of the best motorcycles in the world of enduro sports, their EXC model range is highly sought-after by amateurs and professionals alike.

Comprising three two-stroke and four four-stroke machines, the 2021 EXCs come in a range of displacements from 150 cc to 500 cc. This is not a major overhaul year for KTM, as the updates are minor and across the board.

What’s New Across The Range?

The combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensure that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe.

KTM’s expertise and experience from the WESS Enduro World Championship and several other racing disciplines worldwide drip into the evolving shape of KTM EXC technology. As the latest expression of KTM’s offroad vision, the 2021 KTM EXC portfolio is denoted through a fresh and truly ‘READY TO RACE’ livery. The major upgrades for 2021 take the form of changes to suspension components, as well as engine reinforcements and brand-new graphics.

300 XC-W TPI, 250 XC-W TPI, and 150 XC-W TPI

The KTM 300 EXC TPI is the leading 2-stroke with an impressive power-to-weight ratio and supreme handling to thrill even the most demanding rider. 2021 marks the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system.

Breathing new life into the 2-stroke engine, TPI extended the possibilities for performance, rider sensation and the delivery of dependable power right into the rider’s fingers. The advantages are obvious: there is no need for re-jetting or concern for the climate, altitude or conditions. Automatic and electronically applied lubrication is another major asset.

Along with electronically controlled lubrication, the 300 EXC TPI offers all the advantages of a racing two-stroke with none of the drawbacks. The 300 EXC TPI is accompanied by the KTM 150 EXC TPI, a lightweight racing motocross machine, as well as the 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo, a limited edition “ready to race” bike loaded with performance upgrades and the 300 EXC TPI Six Days series.

500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F

On the four-stroke side of the gallery is the 2021 KTM EXC-F range, with engines going from 350 cc to 500 cc. While the KTM 350 EXC-F is the definitive statement of a bike that welds the power of a 450 with the handling prowess of a 250, the new KTM 450 EXC-F and rasping KTM 500 EXC-F powerhouses take advantage of reworked shift lockers.

For 2021, the 349.7 cc mill on the 350 EXC-F weighs just 28 kg, wrapped in a chassis that comes in at 103.8 kg without fuel. Meanwhile, the 450 EXC-F and 500 EX-F weigh just two kg more, at 105.6 kg. Alongside the 2021 KTM EXC models, dedicated line-ups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection, and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle. The 2021 KTM off-road lineup will be available this summer, with prices remaining to be determined.