KTM Duke 790 Specs Revealed Ahead Of Its Launch

Perhaps the most awaited motorcycles to be launched in the Indian market, the KTM Duke 790 was recently spotted on Indian roads. Along with the appearance of an Indian spec model, the spec sheet of this upcoming model has been leaked. Ahead of the launch of this motorcycle, we can now confirm the technical specifications of the upcoming model courtesy of this leaked document. This brochure tells us the middle-weight Duke 790 will come with a 799 cc, 8-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. With a dry weight of a mere 169 kg, this surely is the lightest motorcycle in its segment.

To tell you more about the bike, the KTM Duke 790 will also come with a number of goodies. The 6-speed transmission paired with the twin-cylinder motor is operated by a cable operated PASC slipper clutch. The power sent to the rear wheel is governed by a motorcycle traction control system. The MTC system uses a number of sensors, measuring the lean angle of the bike and fine-tunes the power delivery to the rear wheel, making the bike extremely smooth. The MTC system will also come with a track mode, to offer skilled riders the maximum thrill. Other electronic aids on offer are the KTM Quickshifter plus which works in both directions and Moto Slip Regulation which prevents the rear wheel from locking up under any circumstance. However, experienced riders can choose to use the supermoto mode, which will disengage the MSR, allowing the rider to have some fun with the bike.

With so much power on hand, KTM has equipped the Duke 790 with a decent set of brakes. On the front wheel, the bike gets a set of 300 mm discs, with a radially-mounted 4-piston calliper. The rear wheel gets a 240 mm disc with a 2 piston calliper. Moreover, the powder-coated steel frame of the bike is suspended by a WP sourced, 43 mm upside-down shock absorber in the front and a WP monoshock does duty at the rear. With so much equipment on offer, the Duke 790 seems to justify the rumour price tag of around INR 8.5 Lakh, ex-showroom, India. Stay tuned for more updates.