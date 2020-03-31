KTM 390 Adventure Shows Off Its Capabilities In New TVC

Probably the most feature-loaded and value-for-money adventure motorcycle on sale right now, the KTM 390 Adventure arrived at dealerships a couple of months ago, after a long wait. Packed with things like a bi-directional quickshifter, a motor which cranks out healthy amounts of power and lots of gadgetry, the 390 Adventure packs almost everything an ADV rider can think of, except spoke-type wheels. To be honest, it isn’t a dealbreaker unless the bike would be hammered on the rough stuff, day in and day out. That aside, the 390 Adventure is a fantastic long-distance motorcycle which doesn’t care much about the surface underneath, as shown in this new TVC:

The bike is now available in a BS6-compliant form at an ex-showroom price of INR 2.99 lakh. The 390 Adventure is based on a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine. The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Video Review – All Your Questions Answered

The 390 Adventure builds on the versatility of the KTM 390 Duke Engine which features electronics such as EFI and ride-by-wire resulting in 43 Hp of Power and 37 Nm of Torque. With this new launch, KTM India will also be engaging customers through dedicated engagement programs like the Adventure Day & Global Marquee events like – the Adventure Rally which will involve Global & Indian KTM Mentors providing training & experience to KTM owners on different types of adventure terrains. As of now, the BMW G 310 GS is the only proper competition for the 390 Adventure. In the future, we hope to see some new bikes for this Austrian to be up against.