Kia To Accept Bookings For The Seltos From Tomorrow

Marking their debut in the Indian market, with a brand new SUV, Korean brand Kia is all set to bring the Seltos. Ahead of its launch in the Indian market on 22nd August, Kia is opening up the bookings of this SUV tomorrow. Potential buyers of the SUV can pay a deposit at either one of the 206 sales points of the brand across India or online, on the Kia website. One needs to pay a booking deposit of INR 25,000 to join the queue to get their hands on the Seltos as early as possible. This SUV, when launched, will compete against the likes of the Nissan Kicks, the Renault Captur and the segment-leading Hyundai Creta. Going by the features and equipment on offer, this car could very well overtake its competitors. Read ahead to know more.

The Seltos will be offered in 8 single tone colours and 5 dual-tone options. The single tone colour list comprises – Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Punchy Orange, Intelligency Blue, Gravity Gray, Steel Silver and Clear White. The dual-tone colour options are – Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with punchy Orange and Glacier White Pearl with Punchy Orange.

To be offered in a total of eight variants, the Kia comes with a total of three engine options to choose from. There are two petrol motors and one oil burner. These engines are a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. All these engines will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel will come with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model will use a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will come with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. All these engines are compliant with the BS-VI emission norms, which would be enforced from the month of April next year.

Complementing the solid mechanical bits is a feature-rich interior. Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car will come with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. This screen will also act as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. The car will also come with ventilated seats in the front and the driver will get a 10-way power-adjustable seat.

The car will also come with Kia’s advanced and proprietary UVO (Your Voice) Connect system. This system will come with as many as 37 features segregated into 5 main categories – Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. This car comes with a free 3-year subscription of this system. Listed below are all the features offered by this system:

Navigation (8) Live car tracking Car location sharing Destination sharing from the car Live traffic information Destination set with schedule Find my car Desired destination search Send destination route to the car

Safety & Security (12) Auto Collison Notification SOS-Emergency assistance Panic notification Road side assistance Stolen vehicle notification Stolen vehicle tracking Stolen vehicle immobilization Safety alert (Geo fence, TimeFence, Speed, Valet, Idle)

Vehicle Management (4) Vehicle health report Auto diagnostic alert Manual diagnostic alert Maintenance alert

Remote Control (8) Remote Engine Start/Stop Remote AC Control Remote Smart Pure Air ON Remote Door Lock /Unlock Remote Horn & Light Remote vehicle status TPMS status Fuel level information

Convenience (5) AI Voice command Smart Pure Air (In-Car Air Quality Monitoring) Call centre assisted navigation Trip Info/ Driving Behaviour Share My App



Mr Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “The Kia Seltos has been built from ground-up, keeping Indian customers in mind and is equipped to redefine the segment. I am proud of the hard work and dedication put in by all our team in the development of the Seltos, and that has paid off in the way the car has come about to be. We are confident that the customers will be equally delighted by the specifications combination and our wide-spread network of 265 touchpoints in 160 cities that will instil confidence and recognition of the brand. We can’t wait for India to experience the stylish Seltos.”