Kia Motors Dealership Locations Are Out Now

Marking Kia’s debut in the Indian market, the Seltos SUV will be launched on 22nd August. The Korean manufacturer is still working on dealerships across the country. While Kia is yet to disclose the locations of dealerships, thanks to a video uploaded on YouTube channel Car News by Rishabh Arora we now know a few locations of these showrooms. The video showcases a huge number of locations all over the country. Many metropolitan cities get more than one dealerships. Below are some locations of the dealerships in major cities, do have a look. For more locations, do have a look at the images below.

Mumbai

Worli

Powai

Andheri

Malad

Bengaluru

Whitefield

JP Nagar

Sarjapur

Lalbagh Main Road

Delhi

Moti Nagar

Safdarjung

Paharganj

Peeragarhi

To be offered in a total of eight variants, the Kia comes with a total of three engine options to choose from. There are two petrol motors and one oil burner. These engines are a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. All these engines will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel will come with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model will use a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will come with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Complementing the solid mechanical bits is a feature-rich interior. Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car will come with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. This screen will also act as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. The car will also come with ventilated seats in the front and the driver will get a 10-way power-adjustable seat. When launched, this car would be competing against the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the segment-leading Hyundai Creta. Stay tuned to find out if it has enough to surpass its mighty competition, stay tuned.