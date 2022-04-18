Kia Sonet CNG Set To Launch Soon

Kia is planning to launch the Sonet CNG soon making it the first compact SUV to come with the option of alternative fuel. The Sonet CNG was spotted undisguised by Varun Rattan. The Sonet CNG will most likely be offered with the turbo petrol engine since the GT Line variant spotted comes only with this engine option. The test mule gets a CNG sticker on the rear glass and the CNG intake valve can also be spotted near the petrol filling cap.

Kia Sonet: a quick recap

Kia recently updated the Sonet for the year 2022. Firstly, the entire Sonet range will be updated with standard safety features across all variants. Standard safety features will include high line TPMS and side airbags. Curtain airbags will be standard from the HTX+ variant onwards. The mid-spec HTK+ variant in the IMT avatar will now come with electronic aids such as ESC, VSM, HAC, and BA. The base HTE variant will now come with semi-leatherette seats.

The popular HTX and HTX Anniversary edition variants will now come with a 4.2-inch MID which was previously found in the higher variants. Lastly, all variants will now come with back seat folding knobs for added convenience. Another change will be the Sonet logo and Kia Connect logo being updated to a newer design. The auto-dimming IRVM will also get a new design with updated Kia Connect and other buttons. The current Silver and Blue colors will be replaced by two new shades called Sparkling Silver and Intelligency Blue which are borrowed from the recently launched Carens.

The Sonet gets a price hike between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000. The Sonet range is now priced between ₹7.15 lakh and ₹13.69 lakh. Engine options include a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-liter diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue.