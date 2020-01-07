Kia Motors India Appoints Tae-Jin Park As Executive Director & Chief Sales Officer

Preparing to launch two new vehicles in the Indian market this year, Kia Motors India has today announced the appointment of Tae-Jin Park as Executive Director & Chief Sales Officer, with immediate effect. Park will be responsible for driving Kia Motors’ Sales, Marketing, Service and Network Development in the Indian market.

Park has replaced Yong S. Kim, who has played an instrumental role in establishing brand Kia in India. Kim has led the establishment of the widest network for a new automobile brand in India and has contributed to positioning the brand amongst the Top 5 automobile manufacturers in just four months of operations. He will be moving back to Kia Motors Corporation Head Quarters in Seoul.

Park will play a leading role in ensuring Kia maintains the positive momentum it has gained in the Indian Market, deploying his 30 years+ experience in the automotive industry for his new role. Prior to this role, Park served as the Head of Sales, Kia Motors Mexico. He has also served at the Head Quarters of Kia Motor Corporation as Head of operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia based in Seoul, South Korea. Prior to this, Park served as the Head of Sales, Kia Motors Mexico.

Commenting on this new appointment, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO at Kia Motors India said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Tae- Jin Park as ED & CSO for Kia Motors India, he comes with immense knowledge of global markets and expertise in penetrating a new market. We have witnessed a huge demand for Seltos in India and the love for brand Kia grows continuously. We are confident with Park’s joining, Kia will grow from strength to strength. With the launch of Carnival and our compact SUV lined up this year, I am sure he will help us propel forward the success of Seltos and find a place for Kia cars in many more households in India.”