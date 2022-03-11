Kia Carens Racks Up Over 50K Bookings In Under 25 Days!

Kia’s fourth offering for India, the Carens, has crossed 50,000 bookings in under 25 days since launch. This shouldn’t come as surprising news considering that the MPV was launched at a mouth-watering price of just ₹8.99 lakh. Demand for the petrol and diesel models is almost equal and 45% of customers have chosen to go for the top-end variants. 30% of customers chose the automatic variants for added comfort.

Kia Carens: a quick recap

The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.

The interiors offer a beautiful look, with a wrap-around dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The seats are finished in Indigo and Beige, while the dash is covered in high gloss black. Not just the front seats but the cup holders are also ventilated. We no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display. The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models.

Starting with the safety department, the car comes equipped with a Hi-Secure Safety Package. The Carens get; 6-Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Cruise Control, Highline TPMS, and All-Wheel Disc Brakes. The car gets 3 Driving modes; Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Carens is offered with three powertrain options. The entry-level variants get a 1.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 115HP and 144 Nm of torque.

This unit is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. It gets a certified fuel economy of 15.7 km/l. The diesel engine is the familiar 1.5-liter unit that puts out 115HP and 250Nm. This unit is coupled with a 6-Speed MT or a 6-Speed AT. The most powerful offering is a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 140HP and 242 Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to a 6-Speed manual or a 7-Speed DCT