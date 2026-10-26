Maruti YMC Electric MPV Spotted Testing: New Details Emerge

After the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s electric lineup is set to welcome another model. This time, the company is developing a three-row MPV aimed at families looking for a practical electric vehicle. Internally codenamed the YMC, the upcoming model has been spotted testing multiple times, with fresh spy images and videos revealing new details.
Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced the final name of the MPV yet. The model is expected to join the premium Nexa lineup and could make its public debut sometime in 2027.
Maruti YMC Design Details
The latest test mules give a clearer look at the proportions of the upcoming electric MPV. It features a long, flat roofline, generous window areas, and a fairly upright rear end. A short bonnet and a broad nose give it a distinct silhouette that separates it from the e Vitara.
Some visible exterior details include:
- Split-style lighting at the front
- Three stacked illuminated elements near the outer edges of the fascia
- A large, swept-back windscreen
- A possible connected DRL setup
- Active air vents in the bumper for battery cooling
- Conventional pull-type door handles
- Large rear doors for easy cabin access
- A shark-fin antenna and roof spoiler
- A rear wiper, defogger, and high-mounted stop lamp
- Circular parking sensors and bumper reflectors
The rear end sports a wide tailgate with rectangular lamp elements arranged horizontally. While the heavy camouflage hides the final styling, the taillamps might feature a popular connecting light bar layout.
Nexa-Inspired Lighting
The YMC appears to borrow signature design cues from Maruti’s current Nexa models. The three-part lighting pattern observed at both the front and rear looks very similar to the NEXTré design language found on cars like the Baleno and Fronx.
This detail aligns with reports that the new electric MPV will be retailed exclusively through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealership network.
Interior Seen For The First Time
The cabin has also been partially captured in recent spy images. The dashboard appears to use a dual-screen layout, with the infotainment display and instrument cluster placed together. The setup looks similar to the arrangement seen on the e Vitara.
The test vehicle has also revealed adjustable headrests for the second and third rows. With three rows of seating, cabin space and practicality are expected to be important parts of the YMC package.
Expected equipment could include:
- Seven airbags
- Large touchscreen
- Digital driver display
- Panoramic glass roof
- Automatic climate control
- Reclining seats
- Wireless charging
- Ventilated front seats
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS
Battery And Platform
The YMC is expected to be built on the HEARTECT-E architecture, which it shares with the e Vitara. Maruti has not yet confirmed the exact battery or electric motor specifications for the MPV.
For reference, the e Vitara comes with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, with the larger pack offering a claimed range of up to 543km. While the YMC could share this hardware, its larger footprint might allow Maruti to fit an even bigger battery pack than the 61kWh unit.
|Expected Detail
|Maruti YMC
|Body style
|Three-row electric MPV
|Expected launch
|2027
|Platform
|HEARTECT-E
|Battery
|Expected 49kWh/61kWh or larger
|Maximum expected range
|Could exceed 543km
|Seating
|Three rows
|Retail channel
|Expected Nexa
Launch And Toyota Version
Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the YMC in India in 2027, although an exact launch date has not been announced. A public showcase could take place during the first half of the year.
Toyota is also expected to get its own version of this electric MPV. It should share the main mechanical components with the Maruti model, while receiving a different exterior treatment.
The YMC will give Maruti Suzuki another entry in the electric vehicle space, this time with a practical three-row layout for buyers looking for more cabin space.
Image Source – Rushlane