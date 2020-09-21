Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Ninja 1000 SX Get New Colours, the Latter Receives a Price Hike

Kawasaki has rolled out new colour schemes for its two popular Ninjas, the Ninja 1000 SX and the Ninja 650. Both the Ninjas are acclaimed sports tourers in their respective segments and with their aggressive pricing, attract a lot of motorcyclists too. Kawasaki has thrown in a new colour option for both the motorcycles. The Ninja 1000 SX has received a new Emerald Blazed Green color, while the Ninja 650 has received a new Lime Green color. The Ninja 1000 SX has also received its first price hike of INR 10,000. With this hike, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX now costs INR 10.89 lakh.

The Emerald Blazed Green Color Ninja 1000sx

More details

The updated 2020 Ninja 1000 SX comes with a host of features, which includes a single-sided exhaust with new changed design, the bike also gets full-LED lighting, along with completely revised bodywork and belly pan. Kawasaki has also added a new windscreen that comes with 4 levels of manual adjustment, and the bike also gets new improved rider as well as pillion seats for better comfort.

Now, in case you are wondering, the Ninja 1000 SX was already a feature packed tourer, which comes with a 4.3-inch fully-digital colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the company’s Rideology mobile app, 4 riding different modes (sport, rain, road, rider), electronic cruise control, KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) with 3 modes, 2 power modes, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) and KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System).

The Ninja 1000 SX comes with the same same 1043cc in-line 4-cylinder BS6 compliant engine, which is capable of producing 141 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Currently, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is available in two colour options – Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Graphite Grey. The addition of this new colour option, along with all new features, makes the premium sports tourer worth the buck.

Ninja 650 specs

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Ninja 650, has also received a new colour option, without any price hike. The motorcycle still costs INR 6.24 lakhs and has now received a new Lime Green colour option. The new colour scheme is almost similar to the regular version, called Lime Ebony Green color, but this new paint job adds some sportiness with attractive graphics like red stripes and white finishing on the lower portion.

Apart from the introduction of the new colour, the motorcycle remains the same. It continues with full-LED headlamp and tail lamp. The instrument cluster of the bike is a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT display and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled BS6 compliant engine, which produces 66.4 bhp of power and 64 Nm and torque. The bike also sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, which are suspended by telescopic forks and a monoshock. In terms of stopping power, the bike gets twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.