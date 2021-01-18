Kawasaki India Offering January Discounts Of Up To INR 50,000

Kawasaki recently increased the prices of almost all the products it has in its India portfolio. To counter the same and to attract more customers, the company has rolled out some offers for the month of January. The company is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on its select motorcycle range sold in the Indian market. The discounts will not help the manufacturer in clocking more sales but it will also help Kawasaki in clearing the stocks.

More details

Kawasaki is offering new year discounts on its models including the KLX 110, KLX 140, KX 100, W800, Z650 Versys 650, and the Vulcan S. There are different ways of how a customer can avail the vouchers.

The company is offering a discount coupon on all of the eligible models, which can be used to reduce the cost of the motorcycle. Customers can also use the coupon to purchase aftermarket accessories for the motorcycle they are purchasing. They can choose from a host of genuine accessories offered by the company. The offer is valid on purchases made between January 1 and January 31, 2021.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki’s 650cc platform has spawned a whole bandwagon of motorcycles. From a faired sportsbike to a an ADV-tourer, Kawasaki’s 650s are a considerable option. The sportiest of the lot has to be the Ninja 650. It is an absolute favourite among the motorcyclists who need a motorcycle which can tour on the weekends and slay the twisties on your way back. And now, Kawasaki has introduced the Ninja 650 in its MY2021 guise in its home country. To mark the change in year, Kawasaki has given the Ninja 650 two new colour schemes.