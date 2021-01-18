Honda Teases 2021 HR-V Ahead Of Its Global Debut

Honda is all set to unveil its new generation of the Crossover SUV, the HR-V on the 18th day of February 2021. HR-V is a popular offering from Honda in the global markets. The Honda HR-V first generation debuted at the Tokyo Motor show all the way back in 2013. Since then, there were some rumours about this global SUV making its way into India. But unfortunately, that never happened.

More details

Now, Honda is all geared up to unveil a new gen of the HR-V and again, the rumours are afloat about this global SUV making its way into India. Should it arrive in the Indian market, it will definitely sit above the City in Honda’s portfolio.

The new-gen HR-V will feature Honda’s advanced two-motor e:HEV powertrain technology as standard, a first for Honda. This hybrid version of the HR-V is a manifestation of Honda’s promise and commitment towards its electric vision under which it intends to electrify most of its models in its portfolio by 2022, in Europe.

The HR-V will join the likes of the CR-V and all-new Jazz ( both global variants ) to feature Honda’s e:HEV powertrain. Talking about the teaser images, this gen of the HR-V is, by the looks of it, likely to feature a coupe-ish design with a sloping roofline. It is likely to feature LED headlights and DRLs upfront with a usual signature Honda styled grille.

It should get a cool set of alloys and some claddings on the side. The roof seems to have a contrast colour against the bodywork, suggesting a dual colour scheme. The interiors are expected to feature premium bits like a big touch infotainment system, android auto, apple car play, heated seats, Honda connectivity, lane watch, and some driver assists.

Currently, it gets 4 engine options – a 1.5L turbo petrol, a 1.5L diesel, a 1.8L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol hybrid powertrain along with realtime all-wheel drive. It is paired to a CVT unit with a final drive ratio of 5.436.

Honda could launch the HR-V with a petrol, diesel and maybe the hybrid variant as well in India to re-introduce a premium product after discontinuing the Civic and the CR-V. But, the question is, will it? Only time will tell.