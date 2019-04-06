Kawasaki India Increases Prices of 11 Models Including Ninja, Versys and Vulcan: Full Details Inside

Kawasaki India has increased the prices of its motorcycle range by up to 7 percent in India. 11 of the company’s motorcycle models have witnessed a price increase ranging from Rs 1900 to Rs. 3.80 lakh. Kawasaki’s model range in India starts from the Ninja 300, which is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh ex-showroom. Surprisingly, the price of the model remains unchanged after the hike. Other motorcycle models for which the prices have not been changed include the Versys X-300, Versys 650, Ninja ZX-6R, ZX-14R among others.

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has announced this price hike last month, in percentage terms last month. However, the exact amount of price increase was listed on the brand’s website only on the 1st of April. While the popular models have largely been spared a very large price increase, it’s the track spec supersport machines which have seen the highest increase in value terms. For example, the Ninja H2 is now priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh with a price hike of ₹ 1.69 lakh. The top tier Kawasaki Ninja H2R gets a rice increase of a whopping ₹ 3.80 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki has attributed the increase in prices to the rising costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. “IKM strives hard to keep the price of its models very competitive in the India market. However, due to increasing costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, IKM is compelled to change the price of our models” read the company’s official statement over the price hike.

A detailed list of the updated prices has been provided below. Please note that prices of most of the models remain unchanged