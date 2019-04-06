Trending:
Volkswagen Black and White Editions Offer More Features for the Same Price
Home Kawasaki Kawasaki India Increases Prices of 11 Models Including Ninja, Versys and Vulcan: Full Details Inside

Kawasaki India Increases Prices of 11 Models Including Ninja, Versys and Vulcan: Full Details Inside

|
Added in: Kawasaki
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

Kawasaki India has increased the prices of its motorcycle range by up to 7 percent in India. 11 of the company’s motorcycle models have witnessed a price increase ranging from Rs  1900 to Rs. 3.80 lakh. Kawasaki’s model range in India starts from the Ninja 300, which is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh ex-showroom. Surprisingly, the price of the model remains unchanged after the hike. Other motorcycle models for which the prices have not been changed include the Versys X-300, Versys 650, Ninja ZX-6R, ZX-14R among others.

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has announced this price hike last month, in percentage terms last month. However, the exact amount of price increase was listed on the brand’s website only on the 1st of April. While the popular models have largely been spared a very large price increase, it’s the track spec supersport machines which have seen the highest increase in value terms. For example, the Ninja H2 is now priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh with a price hike of ₹ 1.69 lakh. The top tier Kawasaki Ninja H2R gets a rice increase of a whopping ₹ 3.80 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

MY19 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India (3)

Kawasaki has attributed the increase in prices to the rising costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. “IKM strives hard to keep the price of its models very competitive in the India market. However, due to increasing costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, IKM is compelled to change the price of our models” read the company’s official statement over the price hike.

A detailed list of the updated prices has been provided below. Please note that prices of most of the models remain unchanged

Model NameNew Price
(w.e.f. 1st April 2019)
Ninja 3002,98,000
Ninja 4004,99,000*
Ninja 650 (Standard)5,89,000*
Ninja 650 (KRT Edition)5,99,000*
Ninja 100010,29,000*
Ninja ZX-6R10,49,000
Ninja ZX-14R19,70,000
Ninja H2 SX22,89,000*
Ninja H2 SX SE28,19,000*
Ninja H234,99,000*
Ninja H2 CARBON41,79,000*
Ninja H2R75,80,000*
Z6505,69,000*
Z9007,69,900*
Z900RS15,70,000*
Z100015,10,000
Z1000R16,10,000
Vulcan S (Black)5,49,900*
Vulcan S (Orange)5,59,900*
Versys-X 3004,69,000
Versys 6506,69,000
Versys 100010,89,000*
KX1004,87,800
KX2507,43,000
KX4507,79,000
KLX1102,99,500
KLX140G4,06,600
KLX450R8,49,000
Kawasaki
,
News
,
 