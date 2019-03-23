Kawasaki Announces a Price Hike from April

With the financial year coming to an end, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Kawasaki has announced a price hike. The company tells us that there would be a 7% rise in the price of certain models. This price hike will be effective from the first of April, on the ex-showroom price of the bikes. The hike is caused by two main reasons – the increase in the cost of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The new prices and the models which get the most price hike will all be disclosed on the 1st of April, on the official Indian website of Kawasaki.

The brand recently unveiled a new middle-weight track weapon, the Ninja ZX-6R, which has been launched at a very attractive price of INR 10.49 Lakh, ex-showroom. This manufacturer has 29 dealerships across the nation and coincidently has a range of 29 bikes on offer. This includes a range of super sports, naked, sports tourers, cruisers and adventure tourers. Currently, the Japanese bike maker assembles a long list of models locally which include, Z250, Ninja 300, Versys-X 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Versys 1000, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR.

Also Read: India Gets Its First-Ever 400 kph+ Kawasaki Ninja H2R

In other news, a report suggests that the Japanese manufacturer will be joining the likes of Triumph to serve a healthy dosage of nostalgia. The bike would be Kawasaki’s answer to the likes of the Triumph Bonneville and Harley’s range, delivering modern technology in a retro package. The power would come from a 773 cc, air-cooled twin cylinder engine which is tuned to produce 47.3 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. Keeping the retro touch alive, the bike even comes with a drum brake at the rear. However, with an exclusive badge adorning the tank, do not expect it to be priced as close as the Royal Enfield 650 twins.