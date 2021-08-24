Karnataka Police Seizes 7 Exotic Cars; Amitabh Bachchan’s Pre-owned Rolls Royce Phantom Included In The List

Owning an exotic car is not easy, especially when you factor in the ongoing pandemic. Prospective owners often take the second-hand route because pre-worshipped luxury and exotic cars usually cost a lot less than a brand new one. However, the paperwork is pretty complex. In the same wake, the transport department conducted a special drive near UB city mall, a popular shopping destination in Bengaluru city to seize the high-end vehicles, which are now parked at the Road Transport Office in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city.

During the raid, cars manufactured by Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Audi, Range Rover, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, and Jaguar were seized. Karnataka transport department on Sunday seized seven luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce car alleged to have been formerly owned by Amitabh Bachchan, for failing to provide valid transfer documents, a senior official said.

Official Statements

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available. “We don’t know who it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That’s why the vehicles were seized. Some of these cars bore registration numbers belonging to Maharashtra or Pondicherry. These cars have not paid road tax in Karnataka and amount to a big loss to the state exchequer,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Rolls Royce Phantom

Among these seized cars, one Rolls Royce stood out since it was allegedly registered in the name of Bachchan in 2019. Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) Narendra Holkar said that when the car was seized, the driver didn’t have the relevant document, but a letter signed by Bachchan stating that the vehicle was sold to the former. In case the so-called owners are unable to prove their ownership with necessary documents, the transport department can auction the vehicles after seeking necessary approvals from the court. “The due process will be followed. In case anyone is found violating rules, fines will be imposed, and if they can’t produce any documents, there is an option of auctioning these vehicles. We have done such auctions in the past,” said a senior department official.