JK Tyre Introduces Its Most Fuel Efficient Truck & Bus Radial Tyres

A sought-after brand in the Indian Truck and Bus radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today launched the next generation of fuel-efficient tyres – the XF Series. Designed to deliver high savings to customers in terms of cost per kilometre (CPKM) while also improving mileage, the XF tyre series comes in two variants – front axle Jetway JUH XF and rear axle Jetsteel JDH XF. These are ideal for long and regional haul applications.

The XF tyre series is built using JK’s new technology – ‘lower rolling resistance’ (RRC). This helps improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres. The XF tyre series is created using the JETOCT technology that helps in the reduction of heat buildup in the carcass, resulting in improved durability. In addition, aided by the new tetra beam belt, this series also maintains a higher tread stiffness, allowing for a greater number of retreads. The technology used to create the XF series has been tested and validated at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence. The XF Series tyres are now available across JK Tyre authorized dealers in the country.

Talking about the new launch, Mr. Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “At JK Tyre & Industries, it’s our constant endeavour to cater to the needs and requirements of our customers to enhance their driving experience. With our game-changing XF series, we want to give our customers the next generation of fuel-efficient tyres. This further underscores our promise to deliver to the evolving needs of the market and introduce tyres that help maintain pace with the changing market requirements.”

A couple of months ago, JK Tyre also introduced a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System for all kinds of vehicles. Called Treel, the information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application. This product is now commercially available at more than 700 dealerships across India. JK Tyre also plans to sell the technology solution online via an exclusive e-commerce sales channel to end customers.