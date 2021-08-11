Jeep Meridian To Make Its Global Debut On 26th August

The much awaited 7 seater derivative of the Jeep Compass is all set to be unveiled on 26 August. Most likely to be called as the Meridian, the SUV is expected to feature a lot of changes to differentiate it from the 5 seater counterpart. Let’s look at what we can expect from the Meridian.

What to expect?

To make it visually different from its smaller sibling, Jeep has incorporated some aesthetic changes on the outside but the overall silhouette remains the same as the Compass. In all probability, the Meridian is going to feature a slightly revised front fascia which includes slightly redesigned headlamps a more upright 7-slat grille, larger doors, lowered roofline, an extended overhang and a sharply designed rear bumper and tailgate. The rear section of the new Jeep 7-seater SUV looks similar to the Grand Wagoneer concept.. The interiors of the Meridian are more or less similar to the facelifted Compass.

The overall layout remains unchanged but Jeep has used new colour schemes and materials to uplift the cabin. There is an extensive use of ambient lighting across the cabin and the interior uses brown leather. The Meridian will share features with the facelifted Compass. It will get a 10 inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual zone climate control to name a few. The Jeep Merdian will borrow its styling cues from the Compass. The Meridian will feature the 2 litre MultiJet from the Compass but in a higher state of tune of around 200hp. The sole transmission available will be the 9 speed automatic transmission. What’s new is that the engine will feature a 48V mild hybrid technology for better mileage and emissions.

The Meridian will get an option of 7 seats or 6 seats with captain chairs in the middle. It might also get an option of 4WD like the competition. The Jeep Meridian will go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster.