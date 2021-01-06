Jeep India to Launch Four New Made-in-India SUVs by 2022

Jeep made its official debut in India via its Compass and it now, it has its eyes set on expanding its product line. The FCA ( Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ), have announced their $250 million investment plan which is roughly around INR 1,828 Crores for product line-up expansion and its decision to launch 4 of its locally made SUVs in India, by 2022.

More details

The lineup will include the made in India Jeep Compass, the Jeep Wrangler, a 7-seater SUV and the best of all, the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The 7-seater SUV from Jeep is codenamed the H6, which will be officially launched in India in 2022.

It will be based on the Jeep Compass but unlike earlier reports, it will be named differently, with no reference of Compass. It will have more length and wheelbase of course to accommodate an extra row of seating and passengers. The H6 is also expected to be powered by the same set of the engine as the Compass, although it will be tuned a bit to deliver higher power and torque outputs. Upon launch, it will sit between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee in Jeep’s portfolio, maybe in the INR 30-40 lakhs segment.

This announcement from Jeep, for now, rules out the Jeep Renegade in India. Jeep compass facelift is all set to be launched tomorrow, that is the 7th of January 2021 while the production has already commenced. All these locally manufactured products will bring the final price down and help Jeep leverage an aggressive strategy. All these models will be manufactured at Jeep’s manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, which is around 50 km from Pune, Maharashtra.

Official statement

FCA India Managing Director, Dr Partha Datta said, “Our new investment of $250 million will give us a competitive edge in multiple segments with our new Jeep SUVs rolling out of Ranjangaon. This investment is in addition to $450 million we have already committed to our Indian operations over the past five years. We are delighted to announce our exciting new products, coupled with our continued commitment to India in Jeep brand’s 80th anniversary year.”

Also read: Jeep Compass Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open

He further added, “We are determined to increase locally-made componentry in our vehicles which are produced in our joint venture manufacturing facility. Our plans in India are aimed at increasing the value proposition for customers through our products and services, working hard on customer satisfaction and unlocking business opportunities for our business partners.”