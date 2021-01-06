2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched at INR 11.19 Lakh

Kawasaki India made if official last month that it will be increasing prices across its portfolio in January 2021. While it was pretty much expected, what we didn’t expect is the slew of new launches from the Japanese bikemaker. Kawasaki, after launching the Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India, it also launched the 2021 Z650. And now, it has rolled out the 2021 iteration of the Versys 1000. The 2021 Versys 1000 now costs around INR 20,000 more than the 2020 model and is priced at INR 11.19 Lakh.

More details

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 made its entry into the Indian market in February 2019. It is the range-topping model in the Team Green’s Versys range. Other models in this range include the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and Kawasaki Versys 650.

The ADV tourer from Kawasaki now comes with updated suspension settings for a more comfortable riding experience. Mechanically, the bike is unchanged and continues to be powered by the 1043cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder motor developing 120PS and 102Nm. The output remains unchanged in comparison to the previous model. The same engine can also be seen on the Ninja 1000. However, the Versys’s engine is in a different state of tune to offer stronger low and mid-end torque, to suit its adventure tourer nature. Thanks to Kawasaki’s electronic throttle valve technology, the Versys 1000 has a smooth throttle response.

Electronics and features

The Versys 1000 features a host of electronic rider aids and features. These include IMU-based (KCMF) Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, which will help the rider to take corners with full confidence while the motorcycle adjusts brake force, and engine power to offer a smooth transition from acceleration to braking and back again. It also includes (KTRC) Kawasaki Traction Control, (KIBS) Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brakes, and standard electronic cruise control.

Speaking about the Versys 1000’s looks, it features twin-LED headlamps with a beak that makes for an aggressive front fascia. Both the rider and the pillion-rider seats are wide and long that supports longer journeys on the motorcycle. Other features include an adjustable wind-screen, semi-digital instrument cluster with analogue tachometer, and a DC charging socket placed next to the instrument console. Some of the other highlights of the bike are radially mounted front brake callipers with assist and slipper clutch that have both a back-torque limiting function as well as a very light feel at the lever.