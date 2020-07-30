General Motors Teases The Upcoming Hummer EV [Video]

General Motors Company(GMC) has just dropped a bomb in the form of a teaser of the upcoming Hummer EV. The iconic super large SUV is coming back in a fully electrified version and to add to that it will also be available in the form of a pick-up truck. GMC has just released the teaser video on its YouTube channel confirming the same.

The new Hummer EV is said to offer a host of new features, some of which have been mentioned on the video and will be built upon a brand new BT1 platform. Though GM has not announced the official dates, yet, it is likely that the new Hummer electric pickup and SUV will be revealed later this year.

Watch Video:

The new Hummer EV was initially supposed to be unveiled early in May this year but the Covid-19 pandemic made the makers defer the event. However, the makers have now decided to reveal the new prototype by fall this year with the production expected to kick off later next year. GMC claims that the Hummer EV, with its bold design and exceptional capabilities, will change the game in the electric vehicle segment. GMC has been advertising the Hummer EV under the ‘Quiet Revolution’ campaign.

Performance

The video reveals an SUV with an external spare tire and a pickup truck, which is said to be the Sport Utility Truck. GM revealed that the two products will have a 1,014 horsepower and a massive torque of 1500 Nm with a towing capacity of 5,216 kg. In addition, both will do 0 to 100 km/hr in a little over 3 seconds. The EVs will be using lithium batteries of the Ultium generation, however, the exact configurations of the batteries and the motor to be used have not been revealed yet.

Design

As far as design goes, the front has already been shown and will employ cold vertical chrome with the letters that make up the Hummer’s name, as well as full LED headlights and pronounced lower grille. Hood and others will have well-creased creases. As already mentioned it will be available in two profiles-an SUV and a pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck’s profile clearly resembles its chunky ancestors—particularly the Hummer H2 SUT, although there are some significant styling differences. For one, the still-small bed looks longer. The C-pillars rake more toward the vehicle’s front, too. And instead of a “cowl” surrounding the rear window, as on the H2 SUT, there’s more of an overhanging roof lip or spoiler. That said, there are more similarities than differences.

The SUV variant is much more traditional in its profile, looking a bit like the cult classic Toyota FJ Cruiser in these heavily shadowed images. The roofline and rear quarter appears softer than the hard-edged H2 SUV of yore, and the roofline appears lower. There’s a hint of more tumblehome on the forthcoming EV SUV than the slab-sided H2, and there’s a rear-mounted full-size spare tire that reminds us of its nearest rivals- the Jeep Wrangler and the upcoming Ford Bronco.

Features On-Board

Lastly, there are a number of features that GMC name drops in the teaser but doesn’t elaborate on. Adrenaline mode sounds like a high-performance driving mode, Crab mode seems like a four-wheel steering or “tank turn” function. The two models from GMC Hummer will have the option of a retractable roof to leave the environment in the open air, as well as movable and integrated panels to the body. They will also have the new generation of the semi-autonomous driving system SuperCruise, as well as the SuperFast fast recharge.

Also READ: Skoda Enyaq iV Interior Design Previewed In An Official Sketch

In the video, GM also reveals how the development of the two vehicles is going, which will be produced in Detroit-Hamtramck. Among the parts shown, we can see the machining of the electric motors, as well as the manufacture of the Ultium battery and modeling of the vehicle’s body, which will have very expressive and bulky lines like the old ones.