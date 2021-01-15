Hyundai Teases Its Ioniq EV Before Its Debut

Hyundai Motor Co. has released a teaser of how the Ioniq EV would look like, upon its debut next month. One look at it and you think it’s airdropped straight from the future. It gets some absolutely bonkers tech-goodies, both inside and outside and it has set the ball rolling for its virtual debut premiere in February 2021. The Ioniq 5 will be the first EV in Hyundai’s BEV ( Battery Electric Vehicle ) lineup.

More details

This midsize CUV will be the first vehicle to be mated with Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is exclusively made for the next generation of BEVs that Hyundai says, will launch a new era of cleaner mobility for the company.

It will include bits like Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) to name a few. The Ioniq 5 is distinct in design, with a strong resemblance to its 45 EV concept which was showcased back in 2019, according to Hyundai.

Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat and futuristic. The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out. The lights themselves are solid quadrilateralish, with no curves whatsoever. The front sets the tone just perfect.

The sides are flanked by a set of massive 20” wheels. Yes, 20, the biggest ever on a Hyundai EV! It gets cladding on the arches with the alloy design further reminiscing the parametric pixel design language. The rear is the same story. It somehow looks a tad bit taller and boxier from the rear. The taillights are a solid rectangle with a pair on either side. The inside should be minimal and futuristic too.

Expected specs

Hyundai says that the EVs of this platform will get a range of around 500 km. Hyundai also added that with a 600-volt capability, it can charge from 0-80 % in just 18 minutes. The fast-charging packed inside also allows for a 100 km drive on a 5-minute charge, let that sink in. It is primarily RWD based, but AWD might also be offered.

Official statement

SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre said, “IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA. Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.”