Jeep Compass Facelift Teased Ahead of its Launch

One of the most anticipated SUVs in the coming few months has to be the Jeep Compass facelift. The competition is now stiffer than ever and the Compass facelift is all ready to take the fight. Jeep marked its entry in India by launching its Compass here and over the years, it now directly goes head to head with the likes of the Tata Harrier, the MG Hector, the Mahindra XUV 500 and to an extent, the Toyota Innova Crysta. And now, Jeep is all geared up to launch the Compass facelift in India.

More details

The Jeep Compass facelift for India will be revealed on January 7, 2021. This comes only a few months after the Compass facelift’s international debut, which brought refreshed interiors and exteriors.

Jeep Compass facelift

The updated version will feature a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs upfront and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys will be completely new too, although the alloys will likely be 18 inchers. Jeep could also introduce the updated Trailhawk variant too. In the teaser images that are floating on the internet, a new green colour is also seen.

The interiors look all-new too, flanked by a dual-tone scheme of White/beige and tan, which flows across the centre. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. Most of the China-spec variant is expected to be carried over to the India-spec. The china-spec version also sports connected car technology, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging support.

Talking about mechanicals, it will likely be powered by the same set of engines. A 1.4L, turbo petrol engine which puts out 163PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. Also offered is a 2.0L turbo diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter unit. Currently, the compass is priced between INR 16.49 – 24.99 lakhs ( all prices ex-showroom ). The facelift may command a premium over the current version.

As we mentioned earlier, the dealerships have now begun to accept pre-launch bookings for the same at a token amount of INR 50,000.