Jeep Compass Conquers The Great Indian Desert!

Jeep recently launched the more hardcore and off-road-oriented version of the Compass known as the Trailhawk. The Trailhawk caters to the niche set of customers due to its added capabilities over the standard Compass. One of these niche customers is Mr. Abhimanyu Alsisar who embarked on a journey with his Compass Trailhawk to put it to the test. The 1200+ km road trip involved all kinds of terrains including the Great Indian desert and the Trailhawk passed with flying colors!

Official Statements

In response to the exhilarating adventure of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk across the Great Indian Desert, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, remarked, “The Jeep Compass Trailhawk epitomizes the Jeep brand’s core DNA: an insatiable thirst to explore and go on exhilarating adventures and in this case, the SUV did not traverse tarmac even once. With the challenges we placed before the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, it proved and established itself as a bonafide off-road SUV. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s features and capabilities will certainly make it the most preferred SUV for off-roading aficionados and adventure seekers.”

A quick recap

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes over the standard Compass 4×4. The front gets a new bumper which aids in having an increased approach angle over the standard model. The hood gets a black decal as seen in the previous model. Other exterior changes include new 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels which are wrapped in all-terrain tires and ‘trail rated’ badges. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is be powered by a familiar 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 9-speed automatic.

The Jeep Compass facelift new LED headlamps and DRLs up front and the iconic seven slat front grille with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys are completely new too. The rest of the SUV looks relatively unchanged, aside from an updated lighting configuration for the tail lamps. If we look at it that way, this isn’t a major overhaul as far as the exterior design is considered but the thing looks different inside.

The all-new cabin is offered in dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates. It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.