Jeep Compass Based Three-Row SUV Could Be Called ‘Meridian’ In India

The Jeep H6 three-row SUV based on the Compass has been spotted testing multiple times in the country indicating a 2022 launch. The three-row derivative of the Compass has already been revealed unofficially under the name of Commander abroad but it most likely won’t carry the nameplate in India. The company recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Meridian’ so it will most likely carry this name in India.

More details

This could most likely be because Mahindra used to sell the SUV Commander hence Jeep might want to avoid any lawsuits for the same reason. Furthermore, Jeep and Mahindra already have a conflict regarding the Thar in Australia so Jeep might want to steer clear of anything related to Mahindra.

Design

The Jeep Merdian will borrow its styling cues from the Compass. The Meridian might feature an extended wheelbase over the standard Compass and the design changes will most likely begin from the B pillar onwards. The rear will feature horizontal LED tail lamps. The rear will be inspired by the Jeep Wagoneer and the Cherokee L.

Engine

The Meridian will feature the 2-litre MultiJet from the Compass but in a higher state of tune of around 200hp. The sole transmission available will be the 9-speed automatic transmission. What’s new is that the engine will feature a 48V mild-hybrid technology for better mileage and emissions.

Expected features

The Meridian will share features with the facelifted Compass. It will get a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual-zone climate control to name a few. The interior might feature some more premium materials to justify the higher price but the overall layout will remain the same.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Meridian will get an option of 7 seats or 6 seats with captain chairs in the middle. It might also get an option of 4WD like the competition. The Jeep Meridian will go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster.