Jawa Perak BS-VI Launch Live Updates: Launched At INR 1.94 Lakh

The much-awaited Jawa Perak bobber is being launched in Mumbai today. Our man is at the event and this post will be updated live with all the information. For the uninitiated, the Jawa Perak is a single-seater factory custom. The Perak was initially announced at a price of INR 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was first revealed a year ago. Compared to its other two cousins, the motorcycle is powered by a larger, 334 cc engine, which is a bored-out version of the same motor seen on the other bikes. This larger engine will be tuned to produce 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque and come fitted with disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Keep that F5 button handy as we bring you all the details.

3:45 PM: Launched at a price of INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Some product highlights:

Longest wheelbase

BS-VI, 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine

30 Bhp Power and 31 Nm of torque

145mm Ground Clearance, 20 mm lower than the Forty Two

Exhaust pipes are chopped for authentic bobber stance

Tweaked chassis with all-new swingarm

Frame and swingarm stiffness has been tuned for a linear feel and enhanced stability

ABS specially tuned

Phased launch – for bs6 fuel

Mid-December – all dealerships will have Perak available for test rides; From tomorrow morning where BS6 fuel is available

95 Octane fuel in cans for some extra dealerships

Bookings to begin online from 1st January 2020

Will be built on a separate production line

3:41 PM: Here’s the first set of images of the production-spec Jawa Perak

3:18 PM: Anand Mahindra takes the stage with the Jawa team