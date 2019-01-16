Jawa Motorcycles Adds Another Showroom To A Long List; Opens One In Nashik

With a goal to get 100+ sales and service outlet network operational within the next 3 months, Jawa Motorcycles opened another showroom in Nashik, Maharashtra. This comes close on the heels of launching their first ten dealerships in Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi. This outlet is part of the phase-1 launch of the 100+ Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that are on-schedule to be opened across the country. With the outlet becoming fully operational, customers in Nashik can now book and test-ride the Jawa and Jawa forty two motorcycles at the following location in the city:

Mumbai-Agra Road: ARK AUTO WHEELS PVT.LTD., Plot no-15/16, Survey no-807/2A/2, Near Inayat Cafe, Mumbai Agra Road, Nashik – 422008

Like all their other outlets, the Jawa dealership too gets a biker cafe ambience, making it a place to make connections with yourself, with like-minded people and with the motorcycles. Inside, there will be a large community network, a bookshelf full of interesting reads and Classic Rock playing in the background.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “It gives us great pride to bring Classic Legends’ Jawa Motorcycles dealership to Nashik. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. As a custodian of the JAWA brand, it is my obligation on behalf of the entire Jawa team to ensure every Jawa dealer goes out and changes the way classic motorcycles are sold to the future riding generation. At Jawa, every dealer is a strong pillar of our growth and has our complete backing, now and always. We are committed to provide our customers with the best of the sales, service and spares ecosystem with their support and it was their confidence in us that allowed us to build the Jawa showrooms the way you see it today. That, along with the faith placed by Jawa customers and aficionados, is helping us create a vast dealership network that offers an un-paralleled customer experience with best in-class sales and service offering for any classic motorcycle brand out there. We are excited that we have already taken the right step forward in building this experience by announcing an industry-first Exchange Program and the largest number of financial tie ups. I would encourage everyone to visit our dealers and look at the motorcycles to feel the modern classics we have created.”

The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at INR 1,65,000/- and INR 1,56,000/- respectively (ex-showroom, Nashik) and the Dual ABS variants will be priced at INR. 1,73,942/- & INR. 1,64,942/- respectively. Bookings are open at the showroom.