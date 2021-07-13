Jawa Classic And Forty-Two Receive More Powerful Engine And Other Crucial Updates

A few months back, Jawa rolled out a crucial update for the Forty-two and dubbed it as 42 2.1. But surprisingly, the bikemaker decided to continue with the existing iteration of the Forty-two as well, instead of replacing it with the new and sportier version. And now, the same set of changes have made way to the Classic and Forty-two models. Jawa has been hard at work recently as it also introduced two new colourways for the Classic to commemorate the Indian Army’s 1971 War Victory.

Updates

Talking about the updates, the Classic and Forty-Two now benefit from a revised seat pan, a firmer suspension tune, a deeper exhaust note and a trip meter.

On the mechanical side, the bikes are powered by the same 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor as seen on the previous bike. However, Jawa engineers have managed to extract slightly more power with the powerplant now, just like they did with the 42 2.1. The motor now puts down 27.33PS compared to the 26.51PS by their predecessors. The motor continues to sport a 6-speed transmission. The performance bump has been achieved by Jawa’s cross port tech, a repositioned lambda sensor, and a claimed crisper throttle response. For these upgrades, the bike maker has introduced nominal price hikes for both models along with steeper hikes for the 42 2.1 and the Perak.

Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war victory and Jawa Motorcycles has come to the fore to offer a tribute to the gallantry of our Forever Heroes. Continuing its #ForeverHeroes initiative, the brand has introduced two new colours of its modern classic Jawa to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 war victory. The Jawa Khakhi & Midnight Grey will be available across Jawa Dealerships and will be priced at INR 1,93,357 ex-showroom, Delhi. The new colours will only be available in the Dual ABS version.

What makes these motorcycles special is the commemorative emblem that proudly features the prestigious Indian Army insignia flanked by a ‘laurel wreath’ symbolizing the 1971 victory. Jawa Motorcycles is honoured to be the first manufacturer to be allowed to do so on a production motorcycle.

The Jawa Khakhi signifies the spirit of selfless service to the nation by the men in uniform. The Jawa Midnight Grey, on the other hand, is inspired by the Battle of Longewala, fought in the western frontier along Rajasthan border. This battle played an important role in India’s victory in the ’71 war where brave soldiers from Indian Army and BSF thwarted the enemy attack and defended our motherland, fighting bravely through the night. Jawa Midnight Grey is an ode to the bravery of these soldiers and the victory that we achieved on this night.