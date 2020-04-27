Jawa All Set To Enter European Markets

Mahindra revived brand Jawa back in 2018 and received a huge response from motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. So much so that bookings piled up in no time and the waiting period of getting one increased further and further. Jawa had a huge cult following back in the day and when Mahindra revived it back under its Classic Legends subsidiary, people went berserk seeing the same old retro styling fused with modern elements. Jawa is all set to enter International markets and they have confirmed that they will begin exporting Jawa motorcycles to European countries this year.

Also read: Jawa Forty Two Modified Into An Adventure Tourer

Jawa has currently three motorcycles in their portfolio: Jawa Forty Two, Jawa Jawa and Perak. Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Jawa share almost similar specs and are powered by a 293cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that produces 27 brake horsepower and 28 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. Jawa recently upgraded all the motorcycles in their line-up to be BS6 compliant. With some minor tweaks to the engine, everything remains unchanged as compared to the BS4 versions. While the Jawa Forty Two is sportier of the two and has many funky colour options to choose from, the Jawa Jawa looks more retro. The latter has chrome garnishing all around which intensifies the retro touch even further. On the other hand, sits the Jawa Perak which features some performance upgrades over the two and comes out as more of a lifestyle product.

Jawa Motorcycles has already completed the homologation process and is all set to launch the complete line-up in Europe this year. Czech Republic has already become the first country to receive Jawa motorcycles. Not just India, Jawa also enjoys a cult following in European countries. Riding on the success they experienced in India, Mahindra is surely excited for this venture to be introduced in international markets.