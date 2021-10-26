Jaguar Launches The XF Facelift At ₹71.6 Lakh

Jaguar India has silently launched the facelifted version of the XF sedan. Revealed last year, the XF sedan comes with major interior changes accompanied by subtle cosmetic upgrades. The XF facelift is priced at ₹71.6 lakh and ₹76 lakh for the petrol R-dynamic and the diesel R-dynamic trim respectively. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

Exterior

The exterior of the Jaguar XF remains more or less unchanged. The face gets a larger grille which gets metallic studs in it. The bumper gets more aggressive air intake as well. The headlights are new high-resolution ‘Pixel’ adaptive LED projector headlamps with Jaguar’s signature double ‘J blade’ DRLs. The alloy wheels are new as well and they look sporty especially in the R-dynamic trim. The rear features sporty bumpers which are blacked out on the lower half.

Interior

The interior receives major upgrades in the XF facelift. The interior is now in line with the other Jaguars in the line-up. The dashboard is now curvier and features angular A/C vents. The materials have been borrowed from the more premium JLR vehicles like the Range Rover to uplift the cabin. There are slabs of open-pore wood, higher-grain leather upholstery with logos embossed in the seats, brushed aluminium window switches and machined aluminium speaker grilles for the Meridian hi-fi audio system.

The door pads are new and different as well with the switches of memory function and lock/unlock button being placed much higher up than before. The instrument cluster is a new 12.3-inch digital display. The steering wheel and the climate control knobs are also new and borrowed from the XE facelift. The centre stage is taken up by an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system which is found in other JLR cars. Other features include 12-way powered front seats with memory function, 10-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree parking camera, auto-beam assist and cruise control with speed limiter.

Powertrain

The facelifted XF is powered by a 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel which produces 203 PS and 430 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is a 2-litre turbocharged unit that produces 250 PS and 365 Nm of torque. Both are paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.