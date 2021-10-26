Boys And Machines To Setup Shop In Chandigarh

For some people, a car is just a mode of transport but for others, it’s so much more. It is our therapy, it is our time to relax, our time to think. This culture of being a “car guy” is picking up pace in India. But if you want to include a luxury car or a sportscar for that matter, you need to shell out a considerable amount of money. That’s where dealerships like Boys and Machines step in.

More about the company

Boys and Machines was founded in 2020. It is a car dealership specializing in pre-owned luxury cars, and currently has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The outlet is now ready to setup shop in Chandigarh as well, in the next few months. The new dealership will employ highly trained staff. They will offer customers the whole gamut of services from purchase and sale, financing options, insurance coverage and hassle-free RTO transfers. The company exclusively buys and retails luxury cars. Its portfolio includes cars from brands like Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Lamborghini and BMW.

Official statements

Founder and Managing Director Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi said, “I am incredibly proud of how far we as a business have come in just 12 months. Setting up a business in the midst of a pandemic was daunting to say the least. But our success thus far is testament to our commitment, dedication and passion for creating a pre-owned car business that sets a new standard for customer service and experience. While we can certainly take pride in what we have achieved in our first year, we have to at the same time look to the future. We have ambitious plans to build on our success in the years to come and are confident we can achieve all we have set out to do.”

Founder and Managing Director Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi said, “The launch of our upcoming dealership in Chandigarh marks a major milestone in our journey. We already have a significant footprint outside of the traditional luxury car markets of Mumbai and Delhi. This latest expansion brings us closer to establishing ourselves as a truly pan-India presence. The pre-owned luxury car market is ripe with opportunity at the moment, rising incomes outside of the traditional metropolitan cities are creating an appetite for used luxury cars and we want to make sure we are where our customers are. Our brand stands for customer service, quality, credibility and respectability and in us our customers have a high-end luxury car dealership they can rely on.”

Starting of more and more of such dealerships is really a boon to the automobile industry not only because of the revenue it generates or the employment it brings, but because it keeps our hearts running and our engines revving.