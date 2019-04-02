Jaguar I-Pace to Be Launched in the Second Half of 2020 in India

With the world gradually moving toward electric cars, our country is yet to receive a proper electric car from a luxury brand. Although there are many car manufacturers who are trying to bring electric vehicles in our country, a chicken and egg problem between manufacturers and our government is causing a delay. Car manufacturers are not confident enough to sell electric models because of the lack of infrastructure for these cars, while the government is sceptical to invest in the infrastructure unless they see people adopting electric cars. Seems like Jaguar Land Rover is taking a chance, with the second phase of FAME coming our way. Apart from launching hybrid vehicles from Land Rover towards the end of 2019, the company has announced its plans to launch the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV in India in the second half of 2020.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said, “Jaguar Land Rover’s focus is to commit itself to a more sustainable future and our engineers have developed just the right products to lead us on this path. The introduction of electrified vehicles in Jaguar Land Rover India’s portfolio is in line with the government’s thrust towards electric vehicles. The company is encouraged by the introduction of FAME-II by the Government of India and its focus on the expansion of the charging infrastructure in the country. This is bound to help with faster adoption of all kinds of Electric Vehicles in due course.”

The Jaguar I-Pace SUV has won the much coveted European car of the year award and comes with power packed performance. The 90 kWh battery back rests on the floor, giving the car a lower centre of gravity, leading to better driving dynamics. This battery pack powers two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors integrated with the front and rear axles. These produce a power figure of 400PS and 696Nm of useable instant torque which accelerates this car from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds, which is very fast for an SUV. Being powered by an electric motor, the I-Pace does not require a conventional transmission. JaguarDrive instantly delivers sustainable acceleration from 0-12,000rpm with no lag and no gearshift interruptions. Stay tuned for more updates from this British company and do have a look at some pictures of the international spec Jaguar I-Pace below.