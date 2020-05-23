Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 Makes Global Debut, 720 HP Godzilla Is Limited To Only 50 Units

The Nissan GT-R50 was first unveiled back in 2018 by Italdesign, an Italian automotive engineering firm. It was developed to commemorate the GT-R’s 50th anniversary. Nissan liked the concept so much that it decided to back the concept and assist Italdesign in building this limited-edition GT-R50. If the standard GT-R or even the GT-R Nismo doesn’t get your heart racing, the GT-R50 most definitely will! The Japanese carmaker later on decided to retail GT-R50, a production model of which recently made its global debut when Italdesign decided to stream a live introduction on YouTube.

The upgrades

This ‘Godzilla’ has been redesigned by the Italian design studio and Nissan has assisted them by fiddling around with GT-R Nismo’s underpinnings. Coming to the looks of it, it is most definitely a GT-R but looks beefier than the stock version. It sports a larger grille and the bonnet houses more prominent bulges.

They have also redesigned the headlamp assembly and have included, slimmer, stretched-up headlamps. The rear section is sleeker too with restyled twin round taillights. Even the roof has been tapered and the car is now shorter by 54 mm. It is available in Liquid Kinetic Gray paint scheme with Energetic Sigma Gold accents but the livery can be tailored to the buyer’s preferences. Even when it comes to the interiors, numerous choices are available to buyers when it comes to trim and material, via various packages.

We have saved the best bit for the last, the powertrain. It is powered by a hand-assembled 3.8-litre V6 engine which produces 720PS and 780Nm of torque. It gets a host of upgrades including twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers. There are heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings, high-flow piston oil jets; revised camshaft profiles; higher-flow fuel injectors; and optimized ignition, intake and exhaust systems.

If you are planning to get the Italdesign GT-R50, rush to the bank, accumulate USD 1.1 million or Rs 8.33 crore. Rush, because there are only 50 units available for sale and out of them only a few remain to be assigned to a buyer.