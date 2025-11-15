Is Hero Motocorp Really Preparing to Enter the 4W Space? The Vida Nex 3 Concept Raises Big Questions

Hero Motocorp has always been known for its two-wheelers, but something new happened recently. It showcased three Vida concepts, and one of them featured a small two-seater electric car. This has brought up a simple question that many people are now talking about – is Hero thinking about entering the four-wheeler segment?
The car is called the Vida Nex 3, and, although it is just a concept, it looks quite different from what we normally see on the road. It is very compact and seems made for short trips inside crowded cities. From the outside, it has a clean and futuristic look. Inside, the dashboard has a modular setup, where the centre console can be changed between a rectangular layout and a round one. It’s just a small detail, but it stands out.
Urban mobility has been the big topic for some time now. Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi face serious issues with traffic, lack of parking, and high congestion on the roads.
A few simple points explain the problem:
- Too many vehicles on the road
- Insufficient infrastructure to keep pace with growth.
- Summers in some cities make two-wheelers uncomfortable.
Most people still end up buying bigger SUVs.
For this reason, in the future, small electric cars might be more in demand. They occupy less space and are easier to maneuver through narrow lanes; besides, they could serve everyday travel for short distances.
Hero is not the only two-wheeler company that is exploring this idea. Ola already filed a patent for a compact electric car based on 4680 cell tech. Now, Hero has come forward with its own set of concepts. If these ideas actually turn into real production cars, then it would end up creating a completely new segment in India, something like “mass micro-mobility.” This may even encourage other two-wheeler brands to do something similar.
It feels like such a simple idea: small, electric, easy-to-use transportation for those everyday moments when a bike won’t work and a big car feels unnecessary.
Hero showcasing the Vida Nex 3 doesn’t confirm anything yet, but it does give an idea of where the company might be heading. If this route continues, then we might see a new category of small electric cars in the country, which is mainly designed for crowded urban life.