KTM Unveils X-Bow GTX Sportscar, Makes 530 HP

KTM might be renowned for its razor-sharp motorcycles or Adventure tourers but there’s one more jewel which sits proudly studded in KTM’s crown. The KTM X-Bow is in existence since 2008, in which time the track-focused sports car and racer has undergone multiple updates. KTM has now unveiled its new X-Bow GTX and announced the race car would start at $269,415. The X-Bow GTX is described by the Austrian manufacturer as its “most spectacular, beautiful and technologically advanced vehicle.”

More details

The X-Bow variants are renowned for their carbon-fibre monocoque structure and the GTX features the same, combining it with an FIA-approved roll cage.

Powertrain

KTM hasn’t developed its engine from ground up but features the same 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-5 cylinder engine found in the likes of Audi RS 3 and TT RS. Key mods include new intake and exhaust systems, plus a new fuel-injection system. Drive is to the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox from Holinger. Thanks to lightweight construction, the X-Bow GTX weighs just 2,310 pounds. Coupled with a 530-horsepower output, the low weight results in a power to weight ratio of about 4.35 pounds for every horsepower.

Other highlights

The driver sits in a carbon-fibre bucket seat from Recaro, and is fully protected by a canopy cover that resembles the canopy of a jet fighter and folds forward for easy ingress and egress. A homologated six-point racing harness from Schroth is also standard equipment. The cabin also features a fully-adjustable suede racing steering wheel with an integrated display, as well as an adjustable pedal box. The X-Bow GTX is equipped with a 120-litre FT3 safety tank which will assist it in driving longer than the competition, which should come in handy both during track days and long-distance racing.

Notable hardware also includes the Sachs dampers that can be adjusted in rebound and compression as well as in height on the front and the rear axles. At the front, they are installed in a push-rod arrangement including an adjustable stabilizer. As for the brakes, the X-Bow GTX features six-piston endurance brake calipers on 378-mm (14.9-in) front discs and four-piston calipers on 355-mm (14-in) rear discs.

KTM has designed the X-Bow GTX to suit drivers of a wide range of physical sizes with an adjustable steering wheel and a pedal box system that allows 30cm of pedal location adjustment.

Official statement

“With the new KTM X-Bow GTX, we are targeting ambitious track day pilots as well as semi-professional and professional racing drivers. In addition to the desire for the fastest lap time, the desire for the greatest possible safety is always at the top of the priority list for all pilots. With the KTM X-Bow GTX we can combine these two wishes in the best possible way,’’ said KTM Sportcar GmbH managing director Michael Wölfling.