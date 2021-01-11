India-Bound 2021 Honda Gold Wing Launched

A two-wheeled mother ship, the big daddy Honda Gold wing or the GL1800 is a popular offering from Honda. In 2018, its received a generation update and is now currently into its 5th-gen avatar. In its 2021 iteration, Honda has made sure that the GL1800 is updated in terms of cosmetics, ergonomics and the connectivity and a bit of tech to keep it up with the modernities. It has been launched in the U.S. for 23,000 USD which translates to almost INR 17.6 lakh.

The luxury touring motorcycle receives a reworked and enhanced comfort for the passenger seat. The Tour models from the GL1800 line up also get a redesigned backrest and a more relaxed backrest inclination angle for the passenger seat. The profile has also been made taller and the improved adding also makes the passenger seat a better place. The Tour models get the synthetic leather seat covers.

Talking about practicality, Honda has also bumped up the storage space. The top of the line Tour models get an additional 11 litres of storage in the top box taking the total storage amount to 61 litres. The seats on the Tour model get a suede cover and the Standard Gold Wing and the Gold Wing DCT get seat piping for contrast.

The new GL1800 gets a new audio system. Honda has given it 45-watt speakers and optimized the automatic volume-adjustment level and added an XM radio antenna as standard. The infotainment system also gets Android Auto and Apple car play connectivity. The standard model of the new Gold Wing now gets a new Pearl Deep Mud Grey paint job whereas the top-spec Tour variant of the cruiser gets Gunmetal Black Metallic and the DCT Tour model has Candy Ardent Red paint job.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1833cc, flat 6 cyl, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 123BHP @5500 RPM of peak power and 170Nm @4500 RPM of peak torque. This comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with electric reverse gear and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It gets discs on both brakes with dua channel ABS. It gets a double-wishbone setup at the front and a pro-link setup at the rear.