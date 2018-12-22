SPIED: UM’s New Bikes – the Renegade and Hypersport

Having a sort of disappointing first innings in the Indian market, UM is set to come for a second inning. Unlike in the past, this time around, the company will offer a range of bikes from varied segments. They recently announced their plans to introduce more bikes, including adventure tourers for the Indian market. Last month they also announced the launch of two new bikes, the Renegade Vegas and the Renegade Duty S cruiser bikes for the Indian market. Recently, spy shots of the new Renegade cruiser and Hypersport dual-sport bike have been seen. While the Renegade comes to us with no surprise, it would be interesting to see UM launch the Hypersport in the Indian market.

While UM has a range of dual-sport bikes on sale in the international market, the Hypersport is the one which sports alloy wheels. This bike is offered with three different engine options in international markets. There is a basic 150 cc engine followed by a 199 cc and the most potent 223 cc is very likely to make its way to our market. The single cylinder unit is good for 17 hp at 8,000 rpm and 17 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. When launched, this will be a one of a kind product in this particular segment and could be an instant success.

The Renegade cruiser has been around since quite some time now. In the new avatar, it still retains the comfortable cruiser riding position but with much more cosmetic changes. Apart from minor cosmetic tweaks, the bike also gets a new alloy wheel design. This bike can be expected to come with a larger and more potent engine when compared to the Hypersport. The 279.5cc, single-cylinder engine found in other UM bikes is very likely to make its way in this bike. This engine is tuned to develop 25.1 hp at 8,500 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

