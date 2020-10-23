Hyundai Will Set Up ‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills’ in Chennai

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today opened a new chapter in Skill Development with the announcement of its upcoming ‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills’ situated in Irungattukkottai, near Chennai, set to foray into skill development for Indian youth. Gracing the groundbreaking ceremony, the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Edappadi K Palanisami, inaugurated the proposed centre in an online ceremony held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Honourable Minister of Industries Thiru MC Sampath, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Thiru K Shanmugam IAS, Principal Secretary of Industries Thiru N Muruganandam IAS, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Thiru Neeraj Mittal IAS, and Mr SS Kim, Managing Director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd along-side other high ranking officials of the Tamil Nadu Government and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. SS Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Guided by our Global Vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, our efforts are aimed at creating an ideal world for the communities around us. Hyundai has undertaken many initiatives to help enhance the key skill sets of youth to ensure that they stay contemporary and industry ready. The State of Tamil Nadu has been leading industrial growth in the country and hence has always encouraged such initiatives. This Ground Breaking Ceremony holds a very special place for all of us at Hyundai as we envision the upcoming advanced and state-of-the-art training centre will provide yet another opportunity to greatly empower youth for future and will take Tamil Nadu & India to the forefront of industrial development for the automotive sector and beyond, on a global platform.”

“With the new training centre, we are confident of creating a rich talent pool of trained personnel across industries. Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill marks a new chapter in employment generation and will pave the way for sustained professional growth sparking an all-round personal & economic development for beneficiaries. We have also envisioned an innovation centre which will provide facilities to budding innovators to translate their projects to reality”

The upcoming training centre will be a technology marvel and will serve as an incubation centre for upskilling people and will focus on human-centric innovations and mobility solutions. The new infrastructure will take the training programs to the next dimension while making Hyundai Motor India as a global hub for think tanks and skilling manpower for Progress For Humanity.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation is investing Rs.150 cr in the project – ‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill’ to build a state-of-the-art infrastructure spread across on 6.45 acres of land to develop talent and make them ready for global opportunities in world-class companies who are setting up base in the country.

