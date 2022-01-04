BS6 Honda CB300R Details Leaked

At IBW 2021, Honda revealed the BS6 version of CB300R. The BS4 version of CB300R was discontinued after the BS6 norms kicked in. The 2022 CB300R will be manufactured in India and it is set to launch in the coming weeks soon. Ahead of its launch, the details about the BS6 engine have leaked which gives us an idea about what to expect in terms of power.

What’s new?

For the record, the BS4 version of CB300R was powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm. But according to the leak documents, the BS 6-spec bike will be responsible for churning out 22.9 kW / 30.7 hp of power at 9,000 rpm. Despite the BS 6 update, the new model will deliver a slightly higher power output. The transmission duties are still handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

It will continue with all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster which we have seen on the previous model. The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by Nissin callipers disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. Mostly the bike remains the same but there are subtle changes like the front USD forks are now in golden colour. There is also a grey colour frame and a darker tank extension. The New CB300R will be offered in two new colours Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red.

For the weight and the power that the motor delivers, the CB300R might not excite on paper with those numbers, but in real life, it is a fun machine to ride. Developed by Yuzuru Ishikawa, who is also responsible for giving us things like the Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines, the CB300R is the only motorcycle in its class to come fitted with an IMU-linked. Pricing will be a key factor for CB300R which we will get to know at the launch. Bs6 Cb300R will be available at Honda’s BigWing premium dealerships.