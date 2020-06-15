Hyundai Venue Flux Edition: How’s It Different From The Standard Model?

Hyundai Venue is on-sale across various global markets including India. It has been a significantly successful product ever since its introduction in 2019. Now, the South Korean company has introduced a special edition Venue FLUX in its home market.

The model is exclusively made available in the South Korean market at KRW 2,15,00,000 (which is around 13.56 lakh). Painted in dual-tone Black and Neon Green colour, the special edition looks sportier than the standard model.

Exterior Differences

It is differentiated from the regular Venue from its special paint scheme. It features a customized hot-stamped radiator grille with a chrome-studded pattern. One can notice neon accents on the front bumper, roof, ORVMs, V-badges on the C-pillars and rear skid plate. The cabin also has a sporty appeal, thanks to neon highlights on the climate control dials, drive mode dial and air vent adjusters. The leather steering wheel has a flux stitch. The synthetic leather upholstery on the door armrests and contrast stitching on seats further enhance its new look.

Besides this, the Venue FLUX also gets a unique circular badge with the initials of the SUV stamped on its C-pillars. The badge has a fluorescent green colour. For the record, this badge is also available through the official accessory list of the company and can be added on to the regular variants as well. The fluorescent green colour can also be found on the SUV’s wheel arch cladding, fog lamp housing, roof, body baseline, and ORVMs.

Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, depending upon the exterior colour selection, the special colour highlights can be found on parts such as drive mode dial, climate control dials and air vent adjusters, and contrasting stitching in the same colour. To note, the Venue Flux pictured in Hyundai South Korea’s website carries the acid yellow/grey colour combination.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition (Korea-spec) comes equipped with forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, high beam assist and tyre pressure monitoring system. The compact SUV offers 6 airbags including advanced frontal airbags, front side airbags and rollover activated side curtain airbags.

Dimensions

The Venue FLUX gets no mechanical change against the regular Venue. In terms of dimension, it measures exactly the same at 4,040 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,585 mm in height. Although the length in India is slightly below the four metre mark as it is sold as a sub-compact SUV here. It sits on a 2,520mm long wheelbase.

Powertrain

As far as performance is concerned, it sources its power from the same engine as the regular Venue. It gets a 1.6-litre Smartstream petrol engine. The powertrain produces 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 153.96 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine comes hooked to the SmartStream IVT (CVT) unit. It doesn’t come with an AWD system.

This version has been launched strictly for the home market and will not make its way to India. In India, the Hyundai Venue is currently available with the BS6-compliant 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbo diesel, 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engine options. It is currently retailed in India at a starting price of Rs 6.70 lakhs(ex-showroom).