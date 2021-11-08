Hyundai SEVEN Concept Previews The Upcoming Ioniq 7 EV

South Korean carmaker Hyundai, has teased the upcoming SEVEN concept ahead of its debut at this year’s LA Motor Show on the 17th of November. The SEVEN concept previews the design of the Ioniq 7 SUV from Hyundai which is expected to arrive in 2024. The Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the Hyundai ioniq EV line up after the current Ioniq 5 crossover and the Ioniq 6 electric Sedan which arrive next year.

SEVEN Concept: What is it?

The teaser image of the concept shows off a few of the design themes that Hyundai Design Department has come up with SEVEN, some of which are expected to make their way onto the production-spec electric SUV. The first image shows the daytime running lights and headlights of the concept SUV which show off the latest iteration of the new iconic parametric pixel lighting design structure. Along with the chunky vertical headlight and daytime running lights (which appear to be a single strip of LED running across the front of the SUV). The SEVEN name appears in a stylish font on the front bumper of the concept vehicle.

The other teaser shot of the SEVEN concept shows glimpses of an Interior that can only be found on a concept vehicle. The interior images seem more in line with luxury line settings rather than inside of a vehicle and signal the audience that Hyundai will target with the production spec of Ioniq 7. The interior images show liberal use of sustainable sourced wood and other fabrics which can be seen on the beautifully crafted seat and on the side panels. The image also demonstrates the creative uses of interior lighting while also showing off what appears to be a quite spacious interior.

With The Ioniq 7 expected to offer 5 or 7 seat options, the SEVEN concept is also expected to show off what can only be described as a rather large SUV. The upcoming Ioniq 7 will be the flagship of the Ioniq lineup from Hyundai. The Hyundai SEVEN concept will be revealed at the LA Auto Show, which returns after a year away on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.