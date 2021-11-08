Yamaha XSR900 Receives Major Cosmetic And Mechanical Updates

Yamaha’s XSR range has a huge following and a major part of it has to be attributed to the balance it strikes between looking retro and being modern. The XSR900 serves as the flagship motorcycle in the neo-retro range and when Yamaha heavily updated the MT-09 streetfighter, it was just a matter of time that a similar set of upgrades made their way to the XSR900 as well. Yamaha has now unveiled the new 2022 XSR900 for international markets. The bike has been thoroughly revamped inside out.

Looks

When it comes to looks, it is still very XSR as it features a ’70s inspired design and look. Yamaha has not only reworked the tail section of the bike but the fuel tank has been redesigned as well. The golden front forks and wheels manage to make the XSR900 stand out from the crowd.

With the latest update, Yamaha has also bestowed the XSR900 with a full LED lighting package. The cafe racer style humped seat and ultra-wide handlebar make the XSR900 look very distinctive. Even the colourways that are on offer ( Legend Blue and Midnight Black ) – are a modern take on historic paint schemes.

Specs and features

Just like the MT-09, the XSR900 has also received a bigger 889cc engine that comes out as a replacement to the previous 846 cc unit. It has not only made the XSR900 Euro-5 compliant but has also resulted in 4bhp of more power which now stands 117.3bhp.

On the other hand, the torque rating stands at 93 Nm. It is teamed to a 6-speed transmission that has an assist and slipper clutch and a quickshifter. It also gets four ride modes, lean angle sensitive traction control as well as slide and wheelie control. All this can be toggled through a new 3.5-inch TFT screen which replaces the round LCD unit found on the previous model.

Yamaha claims that the new aluminum frame is also said to offer more longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity. Yamaha has also tweaked the wheelbase of the new bike which is longer. It gets fully adjustable suspension comprising inverted KYB front fork (130 mm travel) and rear monoshock (137 mm travel). The braking setup has also been updated with Brembo radial master cylinder and an adjustable lever.