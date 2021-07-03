Hyundai Rejigs Venue’s Lineup – Here Are All The Deleted And Added Trims

Hyundai is known to update its product line up every now and then with some deletions and additions, the recent instance being of the Creta SX getting replaced by the SX executive. The Hyundai Venue now gets its 5 variants deleted from the line-up. These are the E 1.5 diesel MT, S 1.5 diesel MT, S 1.0 petrol iMT, S 1.0 petrol DCT and SX(O) 1.0 petrol MT.

Added trims

Hyundai has also introduced new trims to make up for the deleted ones. The new S(O) trim will be available in 1.0 petrol ( iMT and DCT) and 1.5 diesel MT. The 1.5 diesel MT also gets an SX(O) executive variant. The SX(O) executive variant might be like the recently launched Creta SX executive where the top-end SX(O) will come without a touchscreen unit. Hyundai has also introduced new ‘stylised steel wheels’ in the SX and S(O) trims. The Bluelink connected car technology gets updated with additional functions now.

Specs and features

The Venue has been in the market since 2019 and it has been one of the top-selling SUVs in its segment. The Venue comes with three engine and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed iMT.

The Venue comes with features like cooled glovebox, keyless entry, push start/stop, cruise control, sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech, automatic climate control, 8 inch touchscreen compatible with android auto and apple carplay, wireless charging and projector headlamps. The Venue gets safety features such as TPMS, ABS, TCS, ESC, HLA and 6 airbags. Hyundai has been updating the Venue to stay relevant among the competition every now and then but we expect a facelift sometime next year considering that it’ll be 3 years since its launch in the market by then.