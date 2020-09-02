Hyundai Motor Launches New KONA N Line

Hyundai Motor Company has finally unveiled its new enhanced Kona and also an all-new Kona N Line variant.

The SUV’s exterior design is upgraded with various enhancements that make it even more appealing. At the same time, Hyundai is expanding its SUV lineup by launching the sporty all-new KONA N Line. This would be the entry point to Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, which is distinguished by signature fascia, body color cladding and large rear spoiler as well as N Line specific design accents.

“Interestingly, there’s a happy vibe that I feel is common with many Kona drivers.” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Our design inspiration stems from this positive spirit, and this is a dedication to all the adventurers out there who explore life with a smile.”

The new KONA is 40mm longer than the previous model, giving it a sleeker and more dynamic look that complements its wide, strong visual stance.With the latest product enhancement, KONA will be available for the first time as an N Line version, which combines the power of a fun to drive car, with a sporty appearance. The KONA N Line stands out through its Motorsports-inspired front and rear end, body color cladding, and diamond-cut wheel design. It is characterized by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body color treatment of the wheel arch cladding. Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new KONA, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.

In addition, the latest model comes with updated 17- or 18-inch wheel designs, in addition to 16-inch wheels carried over from its predecessor. KONA Hybrid will be available with the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before.

Power and Performance

The new KONA’s top spec variant is an equipped with a 1.6-liter T-GDI Smart-stream engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission that delivers 195 bhp of power. This power-train would be available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variations.

For increased fuel efficiency, the new KONA will be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. This technology is applied as standard to the 1.6-liter Smart-stream diesel engine which produces 134bhp of power. It comes available with a seven-speed DCT (7DCT) or six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT) as well as optional four-wheel drive.

When chosen without mild hybrid technology, the 1.0-liter T-GDI Smart-stream engine can be combined with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission and optional four-wheel drive.

The redesigned interior of the new KONA expresses a more upscale and progressive look than its predecessor. The cabin looks spacious with extra cargo capacity and rear seat legroom offer more accommodation and comfort. This is in addition to a significant technology upgrade that contributes to the interior’s comprehensive update.

Other enhancements that contribute to the interior’s higher level of quality include new ambient light technology that illuminates the centre cup holders as well as in the passenger and driver side foot-wells, and new aluminium finish rings around the speakers and air vents.

Features

The new KONA is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, which first seen in the all-new i20 European variant. In addition, the new KONA also comes with an optional 10.25-inch AVN screen, which also comes with a split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections and also provides new connectivity features.

In addition, KONA comes with the latest Blue Link upgrade, which includes user profile, last mile navigation, connected routing, live parking information, and more. The Last Mile Navigation helps customers continue the journey to their destination even after the car is parked, using either Augmented Reality or Google Maps. As standard, the new KONA is equipped with Display Audio that is increased from seven to eight inches, and DAB radio. It’s also upgraded with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play for convenient wireless connectivity of their phones to the Display Audio system.

Safety Features

Hyundai KONA would arrive with a host safety features, such as