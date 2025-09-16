Hyundai Motor India Foundation Pledges ₹56 Crore CSR Projects in Maharashtra for Sustainable Growth

Quick Highlights
- ₹56 crore CSR investment announced by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF).
- IONIQ Forest in Pune to plant 1 million trees over 90 acres.
- Road safety centres to open in Pune and Nagpur.
- Healthcare, sports, and cultural initiatives to uplift communities.
A Commitment Beyond Cars
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has pledged ₹56 crore for CSR projects in Maharashtra, focusing on social and environmental development. Launched in Mumbai with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the initiatives highlight Hyundai’s ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision, with the CM praising the effort as a boost to inclusive growth and public welfare.
IONIQ Forest: Breathing New Life into Cities
At the heart of this initiative lies the IONIQ Forest at Dange Chowk in Pune. With an investment of ₹32 crore, Hyundai plans to plant one million native trees across 90 acres using the eco-friendly Miyawaki method.
This isn’t just an afforestation drive. It’s an urban lung for Pune — promising cleaner air, restored biodiversity, and a legacy of sustainability for future generations.
Safer Roads, Smarter Mobility
Road safety is another focus area. Under the Easy Roads Initiative, Hyundai will invest ₹4 crore to establish a Traffic Engineering Centre and an Organizational Development Centre in Nagpur and Pune.
These centres will support smarter road design, better traffic management, and public awareness campaigns like ‘My Road, My Friend’, led by Nagpur Traffic Police. The goal is simple but powerful — safer journeys and fewer road accidents.
Empowering Communities Across Maharashtra
Hyundai’s CSR push also stretches into healthcare, rural welfare, and cultural development. Some key initiatives include:
- Adhikaar Connect in Nashik and Talegaon, helping rural families access welfare schemes while boosting digital and financial literacy.
- Sparsh Sanjeevani Telemedicine Clinics and mobile units to take healthcare directly to underserved communities.
- Hope for Cancer programme, offering awareness drives and treatment support.
- Sports Lab, nurturing young grassroots talent.
- Art for Hope, funding creative and cultural projects.
- Drive4Progress, providing driver training and skill-building in the auto sector.
Each programme is designed to remove barriers, create opportunities, and give communities tools to thrive.
Conclusion
Hyundai’s ₹56 crore CSR investment is more than charity — it’s a long-term partnership with Maharashtra. From planting forests to making roads safer and uplifting communities, this initiative is about building a state where progress is shared.
For Hyundai, it’s proof that Progress for Humanity isn’t just a brand vision — it’s a promise that touches real lives.