Hyundai Kona Compact SUV unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

The Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 has witnessed the official unveiling of the Hyundai Kona compact SUV. The Hyundai Kona sports a rather conventional design language, but with a hint of modern abstract styling. The Hyundai Kona is based on the i20 platform. At the front, the Kona sports an aggressive style, evident from the use of narrow, LED DRLs placed right at the end of the hood of the car and have the turn indicators integrated within them. The front grille is quite aggressively styled too with its big, wide honeycomb mesh and to increase the subsequent air flow for the Kona’s diesel engine.

Cladded with plastic contours, the actual headlamps are placed below the LED DRLs, contrary to the convetion which generally witnessed the placement of LED DRLs below the functioning headlamps. The fog lamps have also been given a rather unconventional placement being right below the front grille instead of the extreme ends of the front bumper.

Flared wheel arches accompanied with long running creases starting from the front fender and ending at the tip of the rear tail lamp, give the Hyundai Kona a very sporty look from its side. The five spoke wheels also add onto the design characteristics of the Kona. The colour scheme adopted for the Kona is quite balanced as well. With a blacked out roof and side view mirrors contrasting the metallic paint finish on the Kona’s body, give it a very appealing look and is sure to leave the onlookers deeply impressed.

In the inside, there are some pretty notable features that the Hyundai Kona is been equipped with. A Console-based phone charger, a cool head-up display, and the use of orange accents along the contours of the air vents, seats and the gear lever dock which give the Kona a very tasteful look.

Not much is known though about the Hyundai Kona when we talk about its performance parameters. It is widely speculated that the Kona will share the same 1.6-litre Diesel engine that is currently used in the Hyundai Verna available in India. Expect a very reasonable, yet competitive price tag to be fixed on the Hyundai Kona to take on the likes of other sub compact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Renault Duster, and the Ford EcoSport. There is a very favorable chance that the Hyundai Kona compact SUV will be made available for the Indian masses by June 2018.