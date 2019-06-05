Hyundai Invites Customers For Free Emission & AC Check On World Environment Day

Having stormed into the compact SUV space with the brand new Venue, Hyundai Motor India announced initiatives to drive customer focus towards ‘Air Pollution’ and ‘Water Conservation’ on ‘World Environment Day 2019’. As a part of this, Environment Camps across all Hyundai Service Centres will be organized in line with its commitment to sustainable social development and preservation of the environment. The key components of the camp will entail the following benefits:

Free Emission Check-up for all visiting vehicles

Free AC Check-up for clean cabin Air

Free Dry Wash

PUC check-up at select service centres

Customer Education about regular maintenance of vehicles at authorized service centres

In addition to this, HMIL inducted all its 494 Hyundai Dealerships and 1319 Service Workshops to ensure healthy workshop environment practices for its staff such as technicians to wear masks while paint jobs, air filter cleaning, etc and reduce the usage of Non-Biodegradable plastic and encourage the use of jute, cloth and biodegradable bags at workshops.

Hyundai has also encouraged its customers to opt dry wash for their Hyundai car during service, thereby saving approx.120 litres per car. In 2017, Hyundai launched a 45 days campaign – ‘Save Water, Share Water’ across India, thus saving 40 lakhs litres of Water through Dry wash and distributed the same amount of drinking water in drought-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Hyundai has introduced these initiatives to conserve water, control pollution and conserve energy across its network.

Even at their manufacturing facility, to ensure sustainable practices throughout the year, the 535-acre facility follows eco-friendly processes in order to conserve resources and reduce consumption. HMIL recently planted the One-Millionth Tree at the facility and maintains Zero discharge policy with 100% recycling of water and follow Rainwater harvesting. The area is covered with a 56-acre Green Belt inside the plant with flora and fauna.

Commenting on the initiatives, Mr S Punnaivanam, Vice President – Customer Care, Hyundai Motor India said, “Being a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to upholding its promise of creating a significant difference to the Environment. We adopt eco-friendly initiatives across all processes at workshop and dealerships at a Pan India level. A digital campaign- #DontBeAnIdler on air pollution urging customers to switch off the engine, while waiting at traffic signals will be key to drive behavioural change across the masses.”