Hyundai Innovation Challenge 2026: 16 Startups Shortlisted From 980 Applications

Hyundai Motor India has picked 16 startups from 980 applications after completing its first Hyundai Innovation Challenge. The selected companies will now get an opportunity to work with Hyundai on new automotive and mobility technologies.
The challenge was launched in April 2026 and concluded with the Grand Pitch Day on October 29. The shortlisted startups presented their solutions to senior teams from Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Hyundai Motor India Engineering Private Limited (HMIE).
What was the challenge about?
The programme was created to find Indian startups working on technologies that could be useful in future vehicles and mobility services. Hyundai supported the programme through ZER01NE, Hyundai Motor Group’s global open innovation platform.
The challenge covered 15 technology areas, including:
- Electrification
- Smart mobility
- Vehicle connectivity
- ADAS
- Artificial intelligence
- Customer experience
- Next-generation vehicle technologies
The startups went through several stages before reaching the final pitch. These included evaluations, mentoring sessions and business reviews.
16 startups make the cut
Out of 980 applications received from across India, Hyundai selected 16 startups. Their solutions will now be studied for possible pilot projects and other forms of collaboration.
The shortlisted names include companies working across different technology and mobility fields. Hyundai says the next stage could include paid Proof-of-Concept projects, technology testing and commercial discussions. This will give the company a chance to check how these solutions work in real-world applications.
16 shortlisted startups –
|No.
|Startup
|1
|Pulse Energy
|2
|Novus Hi-tech
|3
|CraftifAI
|4
|AmpereHour
|5
|Enmovil
|6
|GoComet
|7
|Haulog Technologies
|8
|Syook
|9
|Unbox Robotics
|10
|Motiv AI
|11
|AMI Technologies
|12
|Dasham Labs
|13
|AltMat
|14
|Simlioncis
|15
|Ravity
|16
|EmpFly Services
What happens next?
The shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to take their technologies further with Hyundai’s teams. Depending on the results of testing and discussions, some solutions could move towards wider business use.
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said the response to the programme showed the level of technology and entrepreneurship present in India. He also said collaboration with startups can help develop safer and smarter mobility solutions.
For Hyundai, the programme also gives it a way to work directly with young technology companies while exploring new solutions for the automotive sector.
The first edition has now closed, but the next stage could be more important for the selected startups as their technologies move from presentations towards actual testing and business discussions.